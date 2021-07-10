City Hall
File | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Vicious battle for control of Nairobi City Inspectorate erupts

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • City Hall says transfer of senior officers and are meant to weed out officers who have been sabotaging operations in the department.
  • The department has experienced its fair share of on-and-off wrangles since 2020.

A vicious battle for control of the Nairobi City Inspectorate among senior officers has erupted, with several top managers moved in a fresh purge.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, 9 admitted after taking poisonous alcohol

  2. Police cancel UDA, Jubilee rallies in Kiambu

  3. Rising cooking gas prices 'a threat to forest cover'

  4. Kisumu deputy clerk, HR manager die in hospital

  5. Boy in Tharaka Nithi dies after eating honey

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.