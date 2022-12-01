Uhuru Park to be reopened on Jamhuri Day for inaugural Nairobi Festival

After a 13-month closure, the iconic Nairobi recreational facility Uhuru Park will be reopened to the members of the public on December 12.

This was confirmed by the Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday when he launched the Green Park terminus, which is adjacent to Uhuru Park.

The governor said that on the day the venue will be opened, the inaugural Nairobi Festival will be held where the residents will showcase their talents, skills and culture.

“The Nairobi Festival is celebrating the culture, and the vibe of Nairobi, our art, our food, our musicians, our acrobats even our athletes, and our sports people. It is going to be held here in Uhuru Park which will be opening also for that festival,” Mr Sakaja said.

The governor said that during the festival, security will be beefed up to ensure that the attendees are safe.

Revamping Uhuru Park

“It will be 4-5 days of extreme shereheambayo tutakuwa nayo hapa. Watu watakula sherehe, hata wale ambao wanasema nimepiga bar wajue kelele yao ya estates ndio hatataki. Hapa you can scream as much as you want, play the music as you want because you’ll enjoy it,” he said.

The process of revamping Uhuru Park and Central Park was initiated by the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to ensure that it meets international standards.

NMS said by then that the revamped green spaces will play a critical role in environmental pollution management, social-economic development of the nation as well as the physical well-being of citizens.

During the early days of face-lifting the park, there was uproar with environmentalists protesting the move over claims that the trees within the Park were being cut down.

However, the former Head of State Mr Uhuru Kenyatta clarified the matter, saying that it was propaganda from those who were against the changes that were to benefit the residents and the country.

Mr Kenyatta said that not even a single tree was cut in Uhuru Park.