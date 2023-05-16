Two charged over Sh1.5bn NHIF land

Two suspects have been charged with conspiring to defraud the National Hospital National Insurance Fund (NHIF) Sh1.5 billion land in Nairobi.

Defence lawyers told a Milimani court on Monday that the land belongs to one of the suspects, Peter Leparakwo, according to Ministry of Lands records.

"At the appropriate time, I will present evidence that Peter Leparakwo is innocent as he has been recognised by the Ministry of Lands as the legal and bona fide owner of the disputed land," the lawyer told the magistrate.

The suspects, Leparakwo and Frederick Kimani, denied twenty counts of forgery.

They denied conspiracy to defraud NHIF of Sh1.5 billion on the grounds that they were in a position to sell the 9.50 hectares of land in Karen, Nairobi, to the parastatal.

The suspects were released on Sh400,000 cash bail each.