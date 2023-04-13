Trader charged with assaulting husband in their Muthaiga home

A 53-year-old woman who allegedly scalded her husband’s face with a substance suspected to be acidic has been charged with assault.

Ann Njambi, a businesswoman, is accused of unlawfully assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to Anthony Mwangi in their house at Balozi estate in Muthaiga North, Nairobi on April 1.

Mr Mwangi was leaving the bathroom at around 8am when he was splashed with a substance on his face allegedly by his wife who then descended on him punching him in the face while demanding money.

Mr Mwangi escaped to safety outside the house and called police officers who proceeded to his house and rescued him.

The officers arrested Ms Njambi and escorted her to the Muthaiga police station as Mr Mwangi proceeded to hospital for treatment.

The following day, he returned to the hospital where he was informed that he had been splashed with a suspected poisonous chemical, which had affected his skin.

During investigations, Mr Mwangi told the police that his wife had been threatening him for the past three years.

Their dispute arises from a property they co-own within Kiambu County and the dispute has existed since 2017.

On her part, Ms Njambi told the police officers that she was demanding money from her husband after he sold her car.

Cash bail

She denied the charges when she was charged before Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti of Makadara Law Courts.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh15,000. The case will be mentioned on May 17 before the hearing starts on September 14.

In the same court, a 51-year-old man was charged with raping a mentally challenged woman contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006 at an apartment in Umoja, Nairobi, where he works as a caretaker.

Daniel Waka is accused of committing the offence on an unknown date in March this year at the rooftop of the building.

Mr Waka is facing an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with the woman on the same date.

The 38-year-old woman, who is also physically challenged, was hanging clothes on the rooftop of the block where she lives with her relatives when the accused person allegedly accosted and raped her.

He allegedly warned her against telling anyone what had happened to her, promising to buy her chapati.

Due to her condition, she could not remember the actual date of the incident.

She was escorted to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where she was examined and medics ascertained that she had been violated.

Police later arrested Mr Waka after completing investigations.

He denied the charges before Magistrate Kivuti of Makadara Law Courts.

The suspect was freed on a bond of Sh100,000.