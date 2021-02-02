Woman who killed son in ‘exorcism’ held for five days

A Baricho court on Tuesday allowed police to continue holding for five more days a woman accused of killing her son ostensibly to exorcise demons from him.

Senior principal magistrate Monica Kivuti ordered that Miriam Wambui, 36, be detained pending results of a mental exam.

Ms Kivuti directed that she be remanded at Sagana Police Station until Monday next week when the case will be mentioned.

Ms Wambui allegedly committed the offence on January 21 at Mukui village in Ndia constituency.

