Kirinyaga woman kills her son during prayer session

A crime scene.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Police in Kirinyaga have arrested a woman for strangling her son during a prayer session.

Kirinyaga West deputy county commissioner Moses Ivuto said the boy lost his life because of outrageous religious beliefs.

Locals said the woman, an adherent of the Akorino sect, was holding her son's neck as she cast out demons from him.

Mr Ivuto said the woman will be charged with murder.

The woman’s husband said his wife was praying for their five-year-old son, who was feeling unwell, and the worst happened. 

"I thought it was normal prayers. But, I was shocked when I saw our son sprawling on the floor and my wife prayed,” he said.

The body of the victim was taken to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

