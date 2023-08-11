Tout charged with assaulting police officer while resisting arrest

A tout who resisted arrest has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Evans Okwany is accused of assaulting police constable Moses Leshan Maina of Embakasi police station on August 8 by pushing the officer and making him hit a rail at the Cabanas footbridge along Mombasa Road in Nairobi. The officer suffered a head injury.

Mr Maina and his colleague were on patrol in the area when they received information from members of the public that two touts were harassing passengers at the stage and proceeded there immediately.

The two officers, who were in uniform, found Mr Okwany and another tout fighting over control of the stage and the two fled after spotting them. However, they caught up with Mr Okwany.

Mr Okwany then allegedly pushed Mr Maina.

The officers eventually handcuffed the suspect and escorted him to the police station where he was detained as investigations were being conducted.

Mr Maina was treated at a hospital in the area and documents were filled for purposes of compiling evidence against Mr Okwany.

Mr Okwany denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutuinga at the Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on a bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.