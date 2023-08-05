Two men in court for 'giving' a child alcohol

Two Nairobi men who allegedly served their friend’s 12-year-old son some alcohol have been charged with failing to protect a child from use of drugs contrary to section 16 as read with section 20 of the Children’s Act of 2001.

Michael Imbura and Lewis Gachago are accused of failing to prevent the minor from using Chrome Vodka at their house in Saika Estate, Njiru on August 2. The two are accused of committing the offence jointly with others at large.

The child’s mother had sent him to deliver a letter to her employer who housed the two suspects when he found five men in the house.

He delivered the letter but before leaving he was urged to wait in the house. His mother’s employer left with another man, leaving the boy with three men, including the two accused persons.

The boy was later served with the alcoholic drink after which he started vomiting and he blacked out.

After waiting for long, his mother went to the house to check on him and found Imbura and Gachago who directed her to the room where she found her son drunk and vomiting.

The boy’s mother called the police who proceeded to the house and arrested the two suspects, rescued the boy and rushed him to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where he was treated.

He later recorded a statement with the police after he was discharged from the hospital.

The suspects denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Courts and sought for lenient bail and bond terms.

They were released on a bond of Sh20,000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh10,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 7, while the hearing has been set for October 31.