Tough battle as Kenya Kwanza, Azimio go head to head in city speaker contest

A tough battle is expected today at the Nairobi City County assembly as the Kenya Kwanza alliance and Azimio la Umoja coalition Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) face off in the election of the assembly’s speaker.

As of yesterday, the Assembly’s Clerk Edward Gichana confirmed that only two candidates Ken Ng’ondi (Azimio) and Hassan Robow will be on the race.

Mr Robow previously vied for the Kamukunji parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket while Mr Ngóndi is the immediate former Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Azimio has a slight majority in the assembly comprising of 67 MCAs while Kenya Kwanza has 53 MCAs. Three of the MCAs are independents.

At the present, the MCA's are being sworn in by the county assembly clerk.