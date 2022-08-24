Three injured as object explodes in Kariobangi

Detectives from the Anti-Terror Police Unit are investigating a minor explosion incident that occurred at Light Industries area within Kariobangi North leaving three persons injured on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred when a customer presented a round, metallic object to a welder with a request to have it cut at his workshop.

In the process of cutting, the object exploded and injuring three men, one of whom sustained serious injuries on both legs and his eyes as two sustained minor injuries.

Officers from Kariobangi Police Station confirmed the incident and said the victims were rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where two were treated and discharged as one was admitted for further treatment.