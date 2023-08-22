Suspect linked to murder of Kayole detective shot dead by police

Police have shot dead one of the suspects linked to the brutal murder of detective David Mayaka in Kayole two weeks ago.

The suspect, John Kamau, also known as Farouk, died after a confrontation with police officers.

Police said Kamau opened fire on the officers, prompting a deadly response.

ARMED THUG IN DETECTIVE MAYAKA’S MURDER SHOT DEAD



Detectives have gunned down one of the thugs involved in the cold blooded murder of detective David Mayaka in Kayole, two weeks ago.



The suspect John Kamau aka Farouk died in a hail of fire this morning after he was cornered… pic.twitter.com/GOkeWVyEq6 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 22, 2023

Kamau, armed with a firearm that was responsible for Mayaka's fatal shooting, emerged from a flat in Njiru Sub-County and fired at police, injuring one officer.

The Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau team recovered a a CZ pistol with serial number B626735, which had been linked to several armed robberies in Nairobi and Kiambu counties over the past year, targeting MPESA outlets.

Further investigation revealed that the gun was forcibly stolen from an aide to a former cabinet secretary in Ngong, Kajiado County, in November 2021.

Alex Wanjiru, 23, another key suspect in Mayaka's murder, was arrested last week from a hideout at his grandmother's compound. Police say manhunt is on for another suspect, Henry Njihia.