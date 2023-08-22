Suspect linked to murder of Kayole detective shot dead by police
Police have shot dead one of the suspects linked to the brutal murder of detective David Mayaka in Kayole two weeks ago.
The suspect, John Kamau, also known as Farouk, died after a confrontation with police officers.
Police said Kamau opened fire on the officers, prompting a deadly response.
Kamau, armed with a firearm that was responsible for Mayaka's fatal shooting, emerged from a flat in Njiru Sub-County and fired at police, injuring one officer.
The Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau team recovered a a CZ pistol with serial number B626735, which had been linked to several armed robberies in Nairobi and Kiambu counties over the past year, targeting MPESA outlets.
Further investigation revealed that the gun was forcibly stolen from an aide to a former cabinet secretary in Ngong, Kajiado County, in November 2021.
Alex Wanjiru, 23, another key suspect in Mayaka's murder, was arrested last week from a hideout at his grandmother's compound. Police say manhunt is on for another suspect, Henry Njihia.
Detective Mayaka, who was based at DCI Makadara, was ambushed along with his wife Kemunto on 8 August.