Speaker Muturi opens people dialogue festival in Nairobi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has launched the third People Dialogue Festival.

The launch happened at the National Museums of Kenya in Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, Mr Muturi underscored the importance of involving the youth in key government and decision-making activities.

He reiterated that for proper democratic growth, citizens have to take up the challenge and ensure accountability, while at the same time ensuring the various vulnerable groups are well represented.

“This has to be implemented so as to ensure principles as the two-thirds gender rule and five percent representation of people living with disabilities, are realised,” he added.

While addressing the issue of poverty and hunger, Denmark’s minister for food and Agriculture and fisheries, Rasmus Prehn, insisted on the importance of minimising food wastage to ensure food security.

Among the leaders present at The People Dialogue Festival were Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Abshiro Halake, a nominated senator and Chair of Centre for Multi-Party Democracy (CMD-Kenya) and Chama cha Mashinani party chairman Isaac Ruto.

Good governance

Other issues that will be discussed during this event that will run from March 9 to March 11, include the processes for peace in Kenya and the continuous renegotiation of good governance, accountability and transparency.

The event brings together citizens and politicians from all parts of society through a series of interactive and structured conversations on a range of governance, social and economic issues. Citizens will have a say in their country’s democratisation process.

This year, for the first time, the event will include a Sustainable development Goals (SDGs) village, a platform where various stakeholders have a chance to speak about their contribution to the SDGs.

Some of the stakeholders that participated in this year’s event include the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC), Kenya Association of Manufacturers and the County Assemblies Forum.