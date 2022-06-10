South C residents up in arms as developer attempts to grab playground

Residents of Nairobi’s Akiba Estate in South C are on the brink of losing a parcel of land, currently used as one of the playgrounds within the estate, to a private developer.

The developer on Thursday June 10 stormed the estate with intentions to erect a foundation on plot LR No 209/8294/318 but irate residents were up in arms, forcing him to flee.

Francis Mwangi, the chairperson of Akiba Estate said they have owned the space since 1974. He added that the parcel was part of the 10.4 ha piece of land they have owned since then.

“And we do not intend to give it out,” he said, adding that, by law, some space must be reserved for emergency use and as children playground.

Mr Mwangi said private developers have always wanted the free spaces within Akiba Court, a phenomenon that has always resulted in endless court battles.

The residents further called on the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to weed out developers out to grab children playgrounds.

The residents also accused the police of working with some of the grabbers. But the Langata Sub County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi dismissed the claims.

“I’m not aware of such an incident,” Mr Mwanthi said. “And I highly doubt my OCS gave out such a command. I’m with the OCS in a separate function.”