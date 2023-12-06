She stabbed an intruder at 2am in her house, now she's on trial for attempted murder

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a man who broke into her house in Kaloleni estate, Nairobi.

Faith Nyanchama Mangera is accused of attempting to kill Filbert Nzoyisaba on December 2.

Prosecutors allege that Ms Mangera stabbed Nzoyisaba twice—in the head and abdomen—during a 2am scuffle in her house, which the victim had forced his way into.

The suspect, who is a mama mboga (grocer) in the area, threw away the knife and, accompanied by her child, rushed to Makongeni police station and told officers on night duty that the victim was lying outside her house. She told the police that the complainant was a total stranger to her.

The officers went to the scene and found that members of the public had rushed the complainant to a nearby hospital and searched for the knife used in the stabbing but were unable to recover it.

She was arrested. The widowed mother of two told police during investigations that she was asleep with her children when she heard a bang at the gate and before she could find out, Mr Nyoyisamba was already in her house.

Taking no chances, the suspect armed herself with a knife and asked him to identify himself and what he wanted, but he kept coming closer.

She stabbed him twice, forcing him to flee the house, but he fell on the doorstep, bleeding profusely.

Raised the alarm

She raised the alarm and neighbours arrived at the scene before she went to the police station to file a report.

Mr Nzoyisaba's brother arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident and found that he had been taken to hospital. He took him to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital (MLKH) in Embakasi, where he remains.

Ms Mangera denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Courts.

She was released on a bond of Sh300,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be listed for pre-trial on January 9, 2024.

The police informed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that they were yet to record the complainant's statement as he was unable to speak when they visited him at the hospital.