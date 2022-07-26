Senior prosecutor found dead in his Nairobi house

Police in Nairobi have launched investigations after the body of a senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution was found decomposing in his house.

Fredrick Ashimosi Shitiambasi, 47, who was attached to the Prosecution Training Institute, was discovered dead in his house in Nairobi by neighbours.

According to a police statement, the late Shitiambasi was unwell and on sick leave.

The body was discovered after neighbours raised concerns over a foul smell that was emanating from his house.

It is then that police were called in who broke the door which was locked from the inside.

They then discovered his motionless body on his bed.

He is suspected to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning since a charcoal burner was found beside his bed.

Police believe he died a few days ago. The body did not have any visible signs.

Police called on Kenyans to avoid using charcoal jiko in a room that is poorly ventilated since carbon monoxide is poisonous.