Sakaja moves his wealthiest CEC Stephen Gathuita from Urban Planning in latest reshuffle

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has made second changes to his Cabinet since he assumed office in 2022.

When the governor named his 10 County Executive Committee members (CECs) after taking over the leadership in 2022, he named Mr Stephen Gathuita Mwangi to be in charge of the Built Environment and Urban Planning department, which is basically the Department of Lands.

He was retained in the same department following the first changes that the governor made in July 2023, where a number of CECs were affected as the governor stated that his action was meant to improve service delivery to the residents.

However, in the latest changes, the governor has moved Mr Gathuita from the Lands Department, where he has served for many years since he was employed.

Mr Gathuita, 67, has served in the lands sector in the previous administrations, making him one of the long-serving CECs in the county and the most experienced member when it comes to matters to do with lands within the county.

During his vetting for the position in December 2022, Mr Gathuita said that he joined the Nairobi County government in 1985 and has risen through the ranks in the Lands department.

He had quoted Sh600 million assets, and Sh12.5 million cash as his net worth by then, making him the wealthiest serving CEC in Sakaja’s administration.

In the changes, Mr Gathuita has been moved to be in charge of Boroughs, while the Urban Planning sector will be under Mr Patrick Mbogo.

Mr Brian Mulama has been moved from the Mobility and Works sector to Talent, Skills and Development.

Ms Maureen Nyeri will now be the CEC in charge of Green Nairobi (Environment) after being moved from Business and Hustler Opportunities, while Mr Ibrahim Auma Onyango who was in charge of Green Nairobi has been moved to Mobility and Works.

Dr Anastasia Nyalita has been moved from Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service to Business and Hustler Opportunities.

Ms Rosemary Kariuki is now heading the Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service department from her previous department of Talent, Skills and Development.

Additionally, the Governor has appointed Mr Godfrey Akumali as Acting County Secretary, taking the position of Mr Patrick Analo who will now focus on his job as the Chief Officer in charge of Planning.