Ruto walks back on plans for highrise buildings in Eastleigh

President William Ruto has walked back on his plans to lift height restrictions for buildings surrounding the Moi Air Force Base in Eastleigh Nairobi and insisted that the national government is keen on safeguarding the airbase against security threats.

Dr Ruto who graced the 60th Kenya Air Force anniversary celebrations on Saturday, June 8, said that both the national and Nairobi county governments will work with the military command in the country to establish a framework for building restrictions surrounding the airbase.

“Let me also commit that in discussions with the county government of Nairobi, we will make sure that this facility does not lose its premium position. All the buildings that have been built beyond the height restrictions provided in law, we will work with the county to make sure that all developers keep to the standards we have agreed with the Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Defence Forces,” Dr Ruto said.

30 floors

His utterances are a big shift from his pronouncements in May where he gave the developers the green light to construct buildings of up to 30 floors.

“I am the commander-in-chief. In Eastleigh previously, you could not build more than a 12-storey building, but I have now declared that you can build up to 25- or 30-storey buildings so that citizens can get accommodation and live in a harmonious neighbourhood,” Dr Ruto told residents during a visit to Kiamaiko in Mathare.

During the recent Kenya Air Force celebrations, the Head of State also announced that the government will allocate resources to ensure the facility trains at least 200 pilots each year.

Thousands of guests at the event were treated to jaw-dropping aerial performances, aerobatic displays, and ground exhibitions by renowned aviation teams and cutting-edge aircraft from the military.

The Chief of the Defence Forces Charles Kahariri hailed the growth of the KAF and its role in securing the airspace in the country against security threats.

Formidable force

“The Kenya Air Force has grown into a formidable force not only in Kenya but also in East Africa over the past 60 years. It has demonstrated excellence in working in supporting the Kenyan Army, the Kenya Navy and other uniformed forces in securing our country. It has also participated in disaster response and emergency response in Kenya and beyond,” General Kahariri said.

The Commander of the Kenya Air Force Major General Fatuma Ahmed hailed the role of the KAF in several peacekeeping missions including the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) and Operation Linda Nchi.

“For the past 60 years, KAF has maintained its focus on the spirit and mission of securing the sovereign airspace of this country and improved its capability and capacity to respond to the emerging needs and threats. We have continuously provided air support, humanitarian support and logistical support,” General Fatuma said.

Kenya Air Force is one of the army forces that transitioned from the British Royal Air Force on June 1st 1964. The force is headquartered in Eastleigh Nairobi and has two other main airbases in Laikipia and Nanyuki.

The service has regained its status in the ranks of the Kenya Defence Forces following the events of August 21, 1982, where its personnel were involved in a coup to overthrow the government.

The coup was a plot by servicemen identifying themselves as The People's Redemption Council comprising Hezekiah Ochuka, as Chairman, Corporal Fenwicks Chesoli, Senior Sergeant Pancras Okumu Oteyo, Sergeant Joseph Ogidi Obuon, Sergeant Samuel Opiyo, Sergeant Richard Obuon, Corporal Fenwicks Chesoli, Corporal Ombok and Captain Agola.