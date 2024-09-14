Puzzle as police car bursts into flames on Waiyaki Way

Afternoon commuters along Waiyaki Way on Saturday experienced slight traffic disruptions after a government vehicle burst into flames near the Mountain View area, close to Kangemi in Nairobi County.

The incident, which occurred at around 12:30pm, involved a Station Wagon with GK number plates, carrying a single occupant — the driver.

According to witnesses, the vehicle suddenly caught fire, causing a brief frenzy on the highway.

Firefighters from Nairobi County put out fire from a car that burst into flames at Mountain View area along Waiyaki Way. Photo credit: Nick Mwirigi | Nation Media Group

Witnesses say the driver, who left the scene unscathed, managed to salvage only a backpack, which he secured until police officers from Kabete Police Station arrived.

Dagoretti Sub-County Deputy OCPD Joyce Iminza said the vehicle, belonging to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), was enroute to their headquarters in Gilgil when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine.

“The driver attempted to swerve towards the median strip but was unable to due to the high curb, and decided to park on the roadside to investigate. Passersby tried to assist, but the vehicle quickly ignited,” said Ms Iminza.

Firefighters from Nairobi County put out fire from a car that burst into flames at Mountain View area along Waiyaki Way. Photo credit: Nick Mwirigi | Nation Media Group

The Nairobi Fire Department arrived later to extinguish the flames. Officers from Kabete Police Station controlled the scene as onlookers gathered, with some reportedly trying to salvage parts of the vehicle for scrap metal.

Police are yet to identify the cause of the fire.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, with police boss Iminza confirming that this is standard police procedure for such incidents.