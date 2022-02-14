Industrial Area prison warder held for drug trafficking

A prison officer and another man have been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Industrial Area Remand and Allocation Prison.

Confirming the Sunday incident, Makadara police boss Timon Odingo said a warder identified as Sergeant James Njau was on duty at the main prison gate when, at around 4pm, he saw a fellow officer enter on a motorcycle.

Mr Odingo explained that Sgt Njau and his colleagues had described Constable Tobias Mwanje as uneasy, raising suspicion that he could be up to something.

They stopped Mr Mwanje and searched him. They also emptied a plastic bag that was hanging on the left side of the motorcycle handle.

They seized 100 rolls of bhang, two packets of Rizzler papers and five packets of Rooster cigarettes.

They also found 500 grams of cannabis sativa wrapped in nylon paper.

The officers then escorted the suspect to the office of a senior prison officer.

"While inside the office, the suspect's phone rang and one of the senior officers received it. The caller wanted the suspect to go and pick up another parcel at the main gate and a trap was set up,” Mr Odingo explained.

Second suspect arrested

When the officers went to pick up the package they arrested Mr Joshua Kala, 32, who had 100 rolls of bhang wrapped in a polythene bag.

Both suspects were locked up at Industrial Area Police Station and were expected in court on Monday.

Mr Odingo told journalists the two suspects would be charged with drug trafficking.