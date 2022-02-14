Industrial Area prison warder held for drug trafficking

industrial Area Remand and Allocation Prison

Industrial Area Remand and Allocation Prison. A prison officer and another man were on February 13, 2022 arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the prison.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

A prison officer and another man have been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Industrial Area Remand and Allocation Prison.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.