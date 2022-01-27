Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah promises to legalise bhang

George Wajackoyah

Roots Party Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Roots Party Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah has promised to legalise bhang if elected Kenya's president in the August 9 General Election.

