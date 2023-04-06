Post-mortem reveals what killed KU student June Jerop Kangogo

A post-mortem has revealed that June Jerop Kangogo, a 36-year-old woman who was found dead after going on a date, died from excessive bleeding due to stabbing.

Jerop was an accountant at the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita) and a Master’s student at Kenyatta University. She left class at KU for a coffee date and then went missing, only for her body to be found dumped by a road.

The post-mortem, which took place on Thursday at the Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home in Nairobi, found that she had a deep cut in the chest, caused by a sharp object.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was excessive bleeding due to stabbing. The body had a deep stab wound in the chest, through to the heart,” the pathologist said in his report.

The examination was conducted in the presence of Jerop’s family.

Her sister Joyce Jepkemoi said this was the second autopsy after one conducted last week.

"As a family we want justice. This is a young soul lost. We want thorough investigations done. It will bring justice for June and stop other perpetrators from committing such acts," said Ms Jepkemoi.

The family from Moiben Constituency in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, has called for speedy investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing.

“We want to know why she was killed and what the motive was …. what she did to deserve such cruelty,” Ms Jepkemoi said.

Police had earlier said that when Jerop’s body was found near Jamhuri Primary School, it was swollen and covered in blood.

Jerop went missing on March 19. Her colleagues alerted her family the following week, saying she had not been to work on Monday and Tuesday. A search that week found her body at City Mortuary.

Detectives investigating the murder detained Jerop's boyfriend, terming him a prime suspect.

Mr Jesse Wafula Wakukha was arrested at Landi Mawe in Industrial Area, Nairobi County, on March 24. Authorities say the 32-year-old was arrested because his and Jerop's phone signals matched locations on March 19 while two other suspects were found to have made frequent calls to her on the night of the murder.

Mr Wakukha was among three suspects presented at a Makadara court earlier this week as police sought more time to conclude investigations. The other two are his friends Allan Wafula and Timothy Masika.