Portland demolitions end after 11 days

The roar of heavy machinery stopped on Monday evening, marking the end of 11 days of demolition on East African Portland Company (EAPCC) land in Mavoko, Machakos County.

In the aftermath of the demolition, palatial houses, entertainment halls, schools and churches were flattened. However, only a few church structures were left standing from the third day after public outcry. Parishes were ordered to demolish the structures themselves.

The 4,298-hectare area, which was full of life 11 days ago, is now a pile of rubble, a testament to the large-scale destruction of property and immense suffering of the victims. Piles of bricks and other building materials dot the horizon, and the number of people who once roamed the area has dwindled considerably.

Over 100 structures built on Portland Cement land in Mavoko destroyed

On Tuesday, dozens of vultures, which had been scavenging aimlessly for food from several butcher's shops, and hyenas from the neighbouring Kapiti plains, could be seen roaming the site.

Heavy police presence

An excavator demolishes a building built on the disputed Portland Cement land in Mavoko, Machakos County on October 18, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

A contingent of police officers is still on guard at the demolition site, helping to protect despondent homeowners from thieves who are eyeing their building materials.

A police officer told the Nation that they will keep vigil until the entire site is cleared of rubble in order to avoid skirmishes over building materials. Officers are camping at strategic points on the vast land.

A dozen suspected thieves have been arrested so far.

"We are not in a hurry to leave. We want everyone to leave," said one officer.

250 victims have recorded statements at the Athi DCI offices.

250 victim statements

Victims of the demolitions continue to turn up at the Athi River DCI offices to record statements. By Tuesday morning, at least 250 victims had recorded statements.

On Wednesday last week, sleuths from the head office in collaboration with their counterparts from Athi River Sub County set up 10 registration desks including registration tents in front of the head office.

The 24-hour exercise has been going on and prior to registration, the victim was required to produce a land certificate issued by Aimi Ma Lukenya Society under Komarock Ranching and Limited stating the size, who was paid and the mode of payment.

The victims were assured of their safety and the confidentiality of the information. Each victim is heard in private. By Tuesday, more victims had gained confidence but were sceptical about speaking on camera.

"Since the third day when my 12 million house was demolished, I have been in and out of hospital fighting high blood pressure. This was a retirement home for my daughter who works in the US, what will I tell her when she comes back in February next year?" Posed 67-year-old man.

Athi River Sub County DCI officer in charge John Kanda told Nation that the exercise will continue until all willing victims give statements.

"My seniors are in a better position to speak to the press but the exercise will continue uninterrupted until all willing victims record statements," he said, without giving further information.

Demolition 'riches'

The past 10 days have turned a few individuals into millionaires who have seized the opportunity to do business at the demolition sites. The eagle-eyed businessmen have been buying building materials at throwaway prices from the victims. Scrap metal and building materials have become a booming business. Dozens of building material yards have sprung up in Kitengela town.

Transporters from Athi River and Kitengela have temporarily relocated to areas near the demolition site.

One well-known businessman in Kitengela has managed to buy more than 2,000 water tanks at half the market price and stockpile the same in his yards.

Another tycoon has bought various building materials including iron sheets, gates, household items and gates worth millions.

Mr James Matu told the Nation that when it became clear to home owners that the demolition was unstoppable, they handed over their buildings to businessmen for a few coins so that they could hire individuals to salvage windows, doors, roofing, gates and other items.

"More than 30,000 victims were left destitute while a few individuals became millionaires in 10 days. That’s the irony of life," Matu said.

However, the Nation has established that the Aimi Ma Lukenya (AML), now in police custody after being smoked out of their hideout last weekend and arraigned in the Milimani Magistrate's Court on Monday, had no homes or businesses on the disputed land.

They lived elsewhere and their offices were away from the disputed land, and in the hierarchy of command it was a man's affair with no female officer.

The three officials will remain in custody until October 26 when their bail application will be heard.