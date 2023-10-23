Three Aimi ma Lukenya officials detained over Mavoko land tussle
Three officials from the Aimi ma Lukenya society will be detained for three days over the contraversial land dispute in Mavoko, Athi River.
The three will be held until October 26 when the court will rule on their bond application.
Aimi ma Lukenya is the society that sold land to developers whose houses are being demolished in Mavoko.
An analysis by the Nation shows that the society has been consistently losing court cases where it needed to prove that it owned the property.
Aimi Ma Lukenya’s documents claiming ownership to the property since 1980, and also claiming that it existed as a registered society when it purportedly purchased the land from East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC), have been found wanting by separate courts at least two times.