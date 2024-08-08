Police chase away traders, matatus from Nairobi CBD amid Nane Nane protests

Anti-riot police officers have moved to clear the Nairobi CBD, with traders and matatu drivers being asked to leave.

A spot check by Nation found that police officers forcibly getting roadside traders and shop owners to vacate. Matatus which were picking passengers have also been forced to leave.

Some of the traders who were caught unawares faced the wrath of the police who spared no one as they asked people to vacate town.

Not even the boda boda operators are allowed to gather around.

At the same time, Kenyans taking part in Nane Nane protests were being arrested across the city centre.