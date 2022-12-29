Pastor charged with stealing cash from Stanbic Bank

A local pastor has been charged with stealing Sh420,000 from Stanbic Bank during the holiday season.

Pastor Peter Irungu Mwangi was charged Thursday with six counts of forging a national identity card, uttering a forged document to a banker, stealing from a bank and attempted stealing.

He denied the charges when he appeared before senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

State prosecutor Anne Munyua said the pastor impersonated one John Karugu Macharia, from whose account the money was allegedly stolen. The offence occurred between December 21 and December 24 this month.

Ms Munyua told the court that he presented a forged national ID to a bank teller at Stanbic Kenya Limited, Buruburu branch, while pretending it was his.

After the first successful withdrawal of Sh420,000 on December 21, Ms Munyua said the accused returned to the bank again on December 24 for another withdrawal of Sh435,000 which did not sail through.

He applied to be freed on bond saying he will abide by the conditions imposed by the court.

Ms Kimilu freed him on a cash bail of Sh400,000.

Some followers from his Pentecostal church, which is located in Eastlands, were in court to support him.

Separately, the magistrate also freed a young entrepreneur, Mr Dennis Kariri Nkonge, on a bond of Sh3 million after he denied stealing a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX worth Sh6 million.

Mr Nkonge was accused of stealing the top of the range vehicle owned by Topline Adventures Limited on December 20, 2022.