PHOTOS: Suspected 'Confirm' gang leader arrested in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru have arrested a suspected 'Confirm’ gang leader. The gang is linked to a series of murders in the city.

The 23-year-old Jackson Maruche alias Rogers was arrested at Msalaba area in Bondeni, Nakuru City on Wednesday night. Maruche, according to Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, is the leader of the Watizedi gang, a splinter group of Confirm that has been terrorising Nakuru residents.

Suspected Confirm gang leader Jackson Maruche alias Rogers (centre) after he was arrested in Nakuru on December 29, 2022. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

The Watizedi gang operates in Bondeni and Flamingo estates in Nakuru City. The group is suspected to be behind a string of crimes and murders in the city.

“The suspect was arrested on Wednesday night in Bondeni estate while in the company of others who managed to escape the police dragnet. Rogers has been linked to a series of murders and other crimes including burglaries and phone snatching in Nakuru City,” Mr Mwanzo told the press in Nakuru.

Suspected Confirm gang leader Jackson Maruche alias Rogers (left) after he was arrested in Nakuru on December 29, 2022. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

The officers have linked the suspect to the recent murder of a woman whose beheaded body, wrapped in a sack was on December 9, 2022, found in Rongai sub-county.

“The gang has been on the police radar for many days. On Wednesday, police officers were notified that the gang had a meeting at Msalaba area, where they managed to arrest the suspect,” said Mr Mwanzo.

Suspected Confirm gang leader Jackson Maruche alias Rogers (centre) after he was arrested in Nakuru on December 29, 2022. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

Police said they recovered a car and crude weapons including swords and pangas belonging to the gang. The officers are pursuing five other suspected members of the gang who are on the run.

He also revealed that the suspect has links with Dickson Macharia Waithira alias Deco, who was arrested and arraigned in court in August last year.

He is set to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

A crackdown on members of the dreaded group has been intensified over the past six months following the murder of six women in Nakuru’s Mawanga area.