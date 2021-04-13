NTSA cracks down on ‘fancy’ illegal number plates

Traffic police officers and NTSA officials arrest one of the motorists after impounding vehicles and motorcycles along Lang'ata Road on April 13, 2021 with registration plates not issued by the authority.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

What you need to know:

  • NTSA Deputy Director in charge of training Mr Wilson Tuigong said that the crackdown will continue for the next two weeks across the city.
  • The government has, since 2015, been planning to introduce new-generation number plates.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has launched a crackdown against vehicles bearing un-prescribed number plates that were not issued by the authority.

