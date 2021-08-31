NMS to offer mental health services in 32 city hospitals

The Soweto Hospital located in Embakasi East Constituency which was officially opened on February 19, 2021 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi recorded 64 suicides and 39 assault cases in the three months between March and June 2021, according to data released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in July.
  • This was third to Rift Valley with 68 suicides and 106 assault cases and Nyanza with 67 suicides and 51 assault cases over the same period.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced a list of 32 health facilities where residents will get mental health and psychological support services, amid rising cases of suicide in the city.

