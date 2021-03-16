Nairobi MCAs decline to approve funds for pending legal fees

City Hall

City Hall in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

City Hall has suffered a setback in its bid to be allocated Sh1.5 billion towards payment of controversial legal fees under probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Related

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.