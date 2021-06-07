Nairobi gets special police squad to fight muggings, violent robberies

A special police unit will handle rising cases of muggings and robbery with violence in Nairobi, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said.

The IG revealed this on Monday while engaging Kenyans on his periodical #EngageTheIG forum on Twitter.

The special team will help eradicate cases where pedestrians are attacked and their valuables stolen, and motorists robbed of their car accessories while stuck in traffic jams.

It will also help fight crimes by people using motorcycles.

"We have a special anti-mugging squad that handles robbery with violence incidents including the ones that involve boda boda riders," Mr Mutyambai said.

"We have been engaging the operators through a sensitisation programme dubbed Usalama Barararani, on abiding by the rule of law."

