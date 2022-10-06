Mourners gather for veteran journalist Khamis Themor funeral service 

Journalists on Thursday afternoon joined other mourners at Nairobi’s Christ is the Answer Ministries (Citam) Church, near Adams Arcade, for a funeral service for veteran broadcaster Khamis Themor.

The legendary journalist, 72, who will be interred at the Kariokor Crematorium on Friday (October 7,2022), passed on last week while undergoing treatment at Coptic Hospital, where he was rushed after complaining of stomach pains.

Doctors suspected the problem to be a blockage in the large colon for which surgery was undertaken before he died on September 29.

Themor had an illustrious broadcasting career at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) spanning close to three decades.

Media personalities took to twitter to pay tributes to the deceased, who worked at KBC from 1977 before retiring in 2004.

“For years, Themor’s voice was synonymous with lunchtime news bulletin, where sometimes Cabinet ministers would be hired and fired,” tweeted Mr Hosea Kirwa.

“Whenever he came on, ministers were on the edge of their seats because they didn’t know if they had been fired,” Ms Sonia Gakurusaid.

“The first radio voice I remember on VoK as a four-year-old is that of Khamis Themor,” posted Oliver Mathenge.

Orange Democratic Movement communication director Philip Etale said Themor was of “the best bosses I ever had in my initial days of journalism”.