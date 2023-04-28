Mercy Mwangangi, Johansen Oduor land roles in Sakaja's govt

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has appointed former Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi as chairperson of the Pumwani Hospital board.

Meanwhile, Chief Government pathologist Johansen Oduor will chair the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) board.

This follows recent changes made by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to make the health sector work in his administration.

In a gazette notice dated April 28, the governor announced that the Pumwani Hospital board will be headed by Dr Mwangangi. Members of the board are Evalyne Ikwii Omasaja, Zahra Mohammed, Ustadh Hassan Ali Amin, Saidi Motokaa and Ali Joram Juma Mkwambaa.

The former CAS served in the last administration of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and under former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Dr Mwangangi was part of a seven-member task force formed by Governor Sakaja when he took office to review and propose reforms in the county's health sector, a team led by former Kenyatta University vice-chancellor Prof Olive Mugenda.

Their tenure ended last year when President William Ruto's government took over.

In December last year, Dr Mwangangi landed a plum job with Amref Kenya as director of health systems strengthening at Amref Health Africa, Kenya office.

Deadly virus

Dr Mwangangi became popular with Kenyans during the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya, where she gave speeches on the latest information on the spread of the deadly virus.

Nairobi Funeral Home board members are Professor Vincent Onywera, Dr Edwin Oloo Walong, Dr John Nderitu, Eunice Kanini Mutiso and Alex Maina Mwangi.

They will serve for a three-year term with effect from April 24.

The governor has also appointed Dr Gitahi Githinji as chairperson of the Mbagathi Hospital board, with Edna Agnetta Akinyi Ojee, Edwina Auma Oliech, Faiz Ochieng Magak, Joram Fichingo Mwinamo and Martin Kanga Adienge as board members.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, which has recently been at the centre of controversy, has a new chairperson, Dorcas Kemunto.

At the same time, Dorcas Kemunto will chair the board of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, which has been at the centre of controversy recently.

The hospital board members are Jennifer Mumbua Mutunga, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Yvonne Peris Alera Makokha, Fridah Wambui Nduati and Ronald Ngala Oniango.

Mutuini Hospital board will be chaired by Dr Isaiah Tanui with Brian Muchene, Nancy Wairimu Mbai, Oliver Chiraba, Samuel Okwany and Salome Mbugua as board members.

The governor has also appointed Grace Omoni as the chairperson of the Pumwani Maternity College of Nursing and Midwifery.