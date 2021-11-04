MCAs alarmed by City Hall’s aging workforce

City Hall

The headquarters of the Nairobi City County Government along City Hall Way.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A 2019 biometric headcount report showed that out of the 11,603 county workers, 5,709 were aged 50 years and above.
  • A total of 2,712 workers, the report showed, were aged between 55 and 59 years, while those aged between 50 and 54 years were 2,978.

Nairobi’s members of the county assembly (MCAs) have raised concern over the ageing workforce, saying the devolved unit could plunge into a crisis if new recruitments are not done urgently.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.