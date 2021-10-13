Nairobi County workers down tools
Over 11,000 City Hall employees downed their tools Wednesday over failure by their employer to address their grievances.
The workers are complaining about medical cover, delayed salaries and promotions, harmonisation of staff benefits and non-remittance of statutory deductions.
Other complaints are: non-payment of overtime and other allowances, non-payment of uniform allowances and other dues for retiring employees, failure to provide personal protective equipment and uniforms as well as failure to pay off-days for security officers.
"We will continue with the strike until the county government listens to us," said Festus Ngari, who is the secretary of Kenya County Government Workers Union, Nairobi branch.