A Nairobi man who allegedly groped a traffic police officer’s backside in public was charged with committing an indecent act on an adult contrary to Section 11 (a) of the Sexual Offences Act, 2006.

Mr Timothy Mule is accused of touching the police officer’s backside as she controlled traffic at the Roasters Roundabout on the Thika Superhighway on July 21.

The suspect was also charged with an additional count of offensive conduct contrary to section 94 (1) of the Penal Code where he is accused of touching her with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The police officer attached to Kasarani Police Station was reportedly manning traffic with colleagues when Mr Mulei, who was walking on the road with his friends, allegedly grabbed her behind as she directed motorists on the highway.

According to court papers, other pedestrians who witnessed the incident walked past the officer while laughing at her and the accused started walking away.

However, the complainant’s colleagues who had seen the act chased after him and arrested him. He was then escorted to Kasarani Police Station where he was booked into cells as investigations started.

Mr Mulei denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia of Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on Sh100,000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh80,000. The case will be mentioned on September 14 before hearing starts on January 24 next year.