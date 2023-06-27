Boda boda rider freed on Sh200,000 bail for allegedly groping woman

A boda boda rider, who allegedly groped a woman in public, has been charged with committing an indecent act.

Maxwell Kariuki Wanjohi, 24, is accused of intentionally touching, the complainant named QA in court documents, against her will in Kasarani on June 23.

The suspect was also charged with malicious damage to property contrary to Section 339 (1) of the Penal Code after he allegedly broke windows at the house of QA's employer.

He is accused of willfully and unlawfully destroying window panes worth Sh8,100 on the same day.

QA was returning home after taking her employer's child to school when she saw the accused following her. Wanjohi allegedly began to touch her buttocks as she resisted.

She then ran to her employer's house, locked herself in and called her employer as Wanjohi allegedly started to break the windows while waving at her to come out.

the owner of the house reported the matter to the police and the suspect was located and arrested.

Wanjohi denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Magistrate's Court.

He was released on Sh200,000 bail with a surety of the same amount. The case will come up on 2 August for pre-trial and trial dates.

The prosecution has lined up three witnesses to testify against Wanjohi, including QA, her employer and a police officer who investigated the matter.