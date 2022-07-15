Man fined Sh10,000 for insulting girlfriend

A Nigerian national will spend 30 days in prison if he fails to pay a Sh10, 000 fine for hurling insults at his girlfriend and police officers who intervened to rescue the victim.

David Olaydaju was handed the penalties by Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

He committed the offence in the Gathondeki area within Dagoretti in Nairobi on July 14 where he hurled insults at Edith Wachira threatening to assault her.

The alien had started insulting the complainant and her neighbours at Hill View estate threatening to beat her up.

She rushed to the security guards who advised her to report to the police.

Olaydaju followed her as she headed to the police station prompting her to dash into a nearby restaurant for security.

He followed her to the restaurant where he became unruly and insulted everyone including three police officers who were having a meal at the eatery.

The court heard that the police officers intervened but Olaydaju continued being violent and abusive prompting them to arrest him.

They took him to the Kabete police station where he was booked for offensive conduct and creating a disturbance.

Olaydaju said he had been angered by Ms Wachira who locked him indoors for hours.