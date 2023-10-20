Man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend after she kicked him out of her house

A jilted man who beat up his ex-girlfriend after she kicked him out of her house in Nairobi has pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting her.

Elvis Mwanza, 33, was charged with assaulting Mercy Wanjiru along Mfangano Street in downtown Nairobi on March 18 this year.

He pleaded guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts.

Ms Wanjiru, 40, was at work where she sells fruits when Mr Mwanza went to the shop and started eating the fruits he had not paid for.

He later started throwing away some of the fruits before Ms Wanjiru started restraining him.

The accused allegedly became violent and started beating the complainant and destroying her belongings.

Ms Wanjiru was saved by members of the public who intervened and removed Mr Mwanza from the scene before he ran away fearing the wrath of the public.

The complainant, who sustained injuries on her head and hands after being knocked down by Mr Mwanza, was rushed to a hospital where she was treated before reporting the matter to Kamukunji Police Station.

Police investigations revealed that the two were former lovers and Ms Wanjiru had previously hosted Mr Mwanza at her home because he was homeless, but they broke up and she kicked him out before he decided to take revenge to force her to take him back.

He had been following her everywhere before the assault.

In court, Mr Mwanza, who is a porter in the area, claimed that the complainant was his wife and that they were going through difficulties, adding that she had been stalking him.

However, the magistrate cut him off and told him to wait until the prosecution presented the facts of the case against him in court before giving him an opportunity to mitigate.