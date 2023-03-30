Man charged with stealing Sh849,000 after drugging reveller in Kasarani

A man who allegedly drugged a patron at a restaurant in Kasarani, Nairobi before withdrawing Sh849,000 from his three bank accounts after stealing his phone was charged with the offence.

Mr Bosco Mungai Njiraini is accused of drugging Mr Fredrick Sang and eventually stealing the money from him.

Mr Njiraini is also accused of stealing money and a mobile phone worth Sh250,000 from Mr Sang after allegedly drugging him on March 12.

He is also facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony after colluding with others at large to steal the items from Mr Sang.

One of Mr Njiraini’s accomplices was charged with similar offences on Monday last week.

Mr Sang was enjoying drinks at a restaurant with friends when he was joined by a familiar woman.

After drinking for a while, Mr Sang left the restaurant with the woman after she requested him to drop her at her residence in Thome estate within Kasarani.

The complainant woke up the next day and found himself alone inside his car parked at a petrol station in Thome estate. The woman was missing.

His two phones, national identity card and two ATM cards were also missing. He proceeded to work.

His colleagues informed him that his phones were on but calls were going unanswered.

He obtained bank statements and discovered that Sh849,000 had been withdrawn from his bank accounts.

The money was transferred to different mobile phone numbers via M-Pesa.

Mr Sang later sought treatment at a clinic where medics told him that his drinks had been spiked.

He later reported the matter at the Kasarani Police station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took over the investigations.

The woman he was in the company of was later traced, arrested and charged with the same charges. She was released on a bond of Sh1 million.

Mr Njiraini denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of Makadara Law Courts. He was released on a bond of Sh500,000.