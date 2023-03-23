City computer teacher jailed for 20 years for defiling 15-year-old student

A high school teacher who defiled his 15–year–old student inside a computer laboratory at a school in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums in Embakasi, Nairobi will serve 20 years in jail.

Cedrick Wawire Egesa was handed the penalty by Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts after pleading guilty to charges of defilement contrary to Section 8 (1) as read with Section 8 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

He was to be charged with an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a minor contrary to the same Act but the same was dropped after he admitted the main charge.

Egesa, a computer teacher at the Topline High School admitted that he defiled the girl aged 15 years since last year. He defiled her twice on -on March 16 and 19 this year.

In defence, Egesa, 30, told the magistrate that the minor made sexual advances towards him last year and persisted until he gave in.

He told the court that the victim sent him several love letters during the period.

Has a wife and a four-year-old daughter

Egesa pleaded for leniency claiming he has a wife and a four-year-old daughter who solely depend on him.

But the prosecuting counsel Jaqueline Omol told the court that the illicit relationship between Egesa and the minor started in the third term of 2022.

This illegal encounter continued this year when the minor was defiled in the computer lab on March 16. The offence happened again on March 19.

The victim’s mother became suspicious after the minor returned home late on Sunday, March 19 and she urged her to take her to where she had come from.

However, the minor refused to tell her mother and teachers what had happened.

The matter was reported to the school’s administration the next day and the minor admitted that she had been defiled by the teacher.

Egesa also admitted the same after interrogation by the school’s principal.

The minor’s parents were informed of the development and the area chief was called in.

The chief arrested Egesa and escorted him to Imara Daima police station before he was transferred to Villa Police Station.

During investigations, Egesa confessed to the police that he had defiled the minor.