Man charged with stealing Sh780,000 after drugging revellers in Donholm

A boda boda rider is facing charges of drugging with intent to commit an offence after money stolen from two businessmen who were drugged at a bar in Nairobi's Donholm estate was traced to his bank account.

Mr Lewis Mutugi is accused of conspiring with others to drug Paul Mwaura and Leonard Mwangi on the night of February 9 and 10 last year with the intention of stealing from them.

The accused is facing an alternative charge of theft where he is accused of stealing mobile phones, national identity cards, ATM cards and money from the two after they were drugged.

Mr Mwaura lost three ATM cards, his National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), a national identity card, a mobile phone valued at Sh25,000 and Sh7,000 in cash.

Some Sh683,000 was withdrawn from his accounts following the theft of his mobile phone and ATM cards, bringing his total losses to Sh715,000.

Mr Mwangi lost his national identity card, two ATM cards, two mobile phones valued at Sh45,000 and Sh20,000 in cash, bringing the total value of his lost property to Sh65,000.

The two complainants were drinking beer at a bar when two women joined them at their table and they continued to drink together.

They later moved to another bar where they continued drinking. They later woke up in their car around midday the next day, but continued to sleep as they were dizzy.

A day later, Mr Mwaura went to his bank after realising that the two women they had been drinking with had stolen his phone and ATM cards, where he reported the loss of his cards.

He asked for a bank statement and discovered that Sh683,000 had been withdrawn from one of his accounts.

Part of their investigation

Mr Mwaura immediately reported the matter to the police, who obtained his bank statement as part of their investigation.

The police discovered that the money had been transferred to two bank accounts, including one belonging to the accused, before being withdrawn in several instalments.

Mr Mutugi was located and arrested. The other accomplice who received the money from Mr Mwaura's account is still at large and is being sought by the police.

Also at large are the two women suspected of spiking the complainants' drinks at the bar.

Mr Mutugi denied the charges when he appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti at the Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on Sh500,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.