Maandamano Monday: Sakaja says only half of Nairobi’s daily revenue was collected

On Monday, the Nairobi County government collected half of the revenue it collects daily Governor Johnson Sakaja said.

Mr Sakaja said on Tuesday that the county collected only Sh30.3 million in revenue on Monday as businesses were closed due to the anti-government protests.

Mr Sakaja, who was speaking at City Hall while launching a 100-day Rapid Results Initiative for members of his executive, also urged authorities to prosecute protesters who vandalized property.

“We need to avoid what we saw yesterday. We saw some of the protesters taking advantage to vandalize infrastructure within the city center. Some of them were captured on camera doing it. If you were seen specifically on camera vandalizing public property, you must be persecuted,” Mr Sakaja said.

During the event, he also called for a truce between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I do not want to sound political but I still stand for what I said previously. That the leaders from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza should meet and have a dialogue for the benefit of the citizens,” he added.

His utterances come after both President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua condemned the protests and urged Mr Odinga to call off the protests.

But Mr Odinga, said the protests will continue on a weekly basis until President Ruto heeds to the demands by the opposition.