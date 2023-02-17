M-Pesa agent charged with withholding Sh400,000 erroneously sent to her account

An M-Pesa agent who allegedly filed to return Sh400,000 mistakenly sent to her M-Pesa agent’s account was charged with intentionally withholding payment delivered erroneously contrary to section 35 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act of 2018.

Ms Jane Wanjiru Nyamu is accused of withholding electronic payment of the cash sent to her account on February 7 this year by a private company, which ought to have been delivered to another agent.

According to the prosecution, the company’s employee was sending the cash when they entered the wrong digits and the money was sent to Ms Nyamu’s account.

The employee contacted Ms Nyamu but she allegedly switched off her line after receiving the cash.

Found it closed

The company’s employee visited Ms Nyamu’s shop in Nairobi Central Business District but found it closed and efforts to trace her bore no fruits.

The matter was reported at the Kariobangi police station and the suspect was traced and arrested.

Ms Nyamu was charged before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts where she denied the charges.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000.