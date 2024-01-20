Lang’ata woman who ‘fell’ to her death was murdered: post-mortem

Police investigations have revealed that the woman who was earlier reported to have died after jumping from the third floor of an apartment where she lived in Lang'ata, Nairobi, was killed before her body was dumped at the back of the building where she lived.

A post-mortem report revealed that Nelvine Museti died of a head injury caused by blunt force trauma.

Museti, 28, was believed to have jumped from the third floor of the Ascot apartment after her body was found outside with blood oozing from her nose.

Neighbours had heard a thud at around 5am on January 11 and the body was found at around 6am.

Police officers visited the scene after the incident was reported by the building's caretaker.

The police later went to Museti's house, which was unlocked, and found it in disarray with the balcony door open.

In an affidavit filed at the Kibera Law Courts, Detective Constable Johnson Wanjohi of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Lang'ata office said police recovered evidence, including used condoms, an indication that Museti had been in the company of a man the previous night.

Toxicology and DNA analysis

Other items recovered from the house include an empty beer bottle, two glasses containing a substance suspected to be alcohol, bhang and a half-full two-litre bottle containing a drink.

“Preliminary investigations established that on the night of the incident, the deceased was in company of a man in her house where they consumed the drinks found on the table,” said Wanjohi.

Some of the items have been sent to the Government Chemist for toxicology and DNA analysis.

The detective added that he was investigating a case of murder.

Forensic investigations and analysis of Museti's mobile phone call logs and text messages led to the arrest of a police officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) at the Ruaraka headquarters in Nairobi.

Investigators found that the GSU officer was in constant contact with the deceased until around 7pm and before going to the house, he purchased items which he paid for using M-Pesa Till numbers. The items are believed to be the drinks and condoms.