Kura announces road closures in Nairobi due to flooding

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) on Wednesday announced a partial closure of roads in Nairobi County.

In a statement, Kura said it had partially closed the roads due to heavy rains on Tuesday night.

Motorists drive through a flooded section of the Kahawa Sukari exit on Thika road after heavy rains. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The closed roads are Aerodrome Road, Kapenguria Road, UN Avenue - Runda, Kasarani Mwiki Road at Mwiki Bridge.

"Motorists are also warned of flooding along Mombasa Road at Cabanas, Thika Road at Githurai/Kahawa Bridge. Traffic police and our technical team are on the ground directing traffic and ensuring the safety of motorists. We will keep you updated as the situation develops," Kura said.

At the same time, the traffic department has also announced the closure of Kibiko Road in Ngong due to flooding.

In the warning to motorists, drivers were asked to avoid Lunga Lunga Road around KPLC depot, Kahawa Sukari Road, Limuru Road, Kamiti Road and Lower Kabete Road around Red Hill area.

Motorists have also been urged to exercise caution on the roads and avoid driving through flooded areas to avoid accidents.

"Even if your route isn't listed here, be aware of the possibility of flooding and fallen debris on other roads. Adjust your speed and drive carefully in wet conditions. If you encounter flooding, do not try to drive through it. Find an alternative route," the police said.

Nairobi County has been particularly hard hit, with residents struggling to cope with the effects of the heavy rains.

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) has also highlighted the areas severely affected by the adverse weather conditions.