Kenya Railways suspends commuter train services as lines flooded

Kenya Railways has suspended all commuter train services due to ongoing flooding in various parts of Nairobi, leaving thousands of city dwellers stranded.

In a public notice, the operator said it had been forced to suspend operations from Nairobi Central Railway Station as large sections of the track remain under water.

“We wish to notify members of the public that commuter train services have been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing heavy rains that have affected the rail lines. We are compelled to take these precautionary measures because the safety of our customers is always of paramount importance to us,” the cooperation said.

The corporation said it would communicate as soon as operations return to normal.

Last week, the corporation temporarily suspended the Nanyuki train service after heavy rains made a section of the line in the Thika-Mitubiri area impassable.

In a statement, Kenya Railways said the Safari train would not be running due to heavy rains.

"We wish to notify the public that owing to the heavy rains, a section of the railway line at the Thika-Mitubiri area has been affected. As a result, the Nanyuki Safari train will not run,” the statement read in part.

Heavy rains in various parts of the country have continued to disrupt traffic on key routes, including major highways and even airports.

On Wednesday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) issued an advisory to motorists warning them of disruptions along the Kitengela-Namanga road.

Advisory

According to the advisory, the Athi River flooded early on Wednesday morning, making the bridge linking Kitengela to Mombasa Road along Namanga Road impassable.

At the same time, the Kenya Meteorological Department said the rains would continue in various parts of the country for the next seven days.

"Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, flood plains and urban areas with poor drainage," said David Gikungu, director of the meteorological department.

Landslides could also occur on steep slopes where the soil is saturated, he added.

Gikungu has advised road users to be extra cautious as visibility is likely to be reduced during heavy rainfall.

The warning also extends to users of aircraft and boats.

The expected heavy rainfall is likely to be accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning, Dr Gikungu said.

"The public is advised to avoid sheltering under trees and metal structures to minimise exposure to lightning. Caution is advised as the predicted strong winds may damage roofs, trees and tall objects such as billboards," he added.