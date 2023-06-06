Kawangware residents appeal to Sakaja over 'choking' dumpsite

In Riruta, Kawangware, missing a step and accidentally stepping on solid waste spilling from the numerous illegal dumpsites covering two major public roads has become the norm.

This is the sad reality in the heart of Nairobi's Dagoretti North constituency, where a public health crisis is looming thanks to the rampant unregulated dumping of solid waste.

Worse still, criminal gangs have found refuge in these illegal dumpsites, turning them into deadly havens where they rob and terrorise anyone who passes through.

Residents know that this situation is a ticking time-bomb that threatens the health and well-being of the community, especially young children who have to use these same garbage-strewn roads on their way to school.

The illegal dumpsites, located along two public roads in a densely populated residential area, have become breeding grounds for disease and pose a significant risk to the community.

Residents undoubtedly believe that the dumpers have "protection" from "above" because no one has intervened to stop the menace.

"Who is protecting these cartels that have turned public roads into illegal dumping grounds?" asked a resident identified as Meshack.

The area MP, Ms Beatrice Elachi, has in previous statements accused landlords of failing to ensure that waste collected from their premises is dumped in designated areas.

Slowly, residents are accepting their fate, and those with private land are powerless to stop waste from spilling onto their property.

It has been a long time coming, say the locals. This irresponsible behaviour began 15 years ago, and the residents have had to endure the intense stench and eviscerating mountains of waste.

Taming the menace

Diseases such as cholera, typhoid and respiratory illnesses loom large over the residents, and despite the problems, there has been a lacklustre attitude from the agencies and authorities that should be taming the menace.

Locals accuse both the police and officials of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) of turning a blind eye to their plight, leaving them at the mercy of the brazen polluters.

They also point an accusing finger at Nairobi City County officials, who have the authority and responsibility to intervene, for failing to carry out their mandate.

As a result, robberies have increased and insecurity has escalated, adding to the hardships faced by residents.

The affected residents are now demanding immediate action and are calling on the Governor of Nairobi, Mr Johnson Sakaja, to prioritise their health, safety and well-being in the battle for their health, dignity and future.

In October last year, Mr Sakaja announced plans to issue a green bond to build a mass transit system and expand waste management and water supply infrastructure.

Part of the green bond will be used to solve Nairobi's "perennial garbage problem" by converting waste into energy to manage waste collection and create jobs, the county boss said.

He estimates that the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company needs about Sh30 billion to provide services and develop an adequate water and waste management system.

The residents of Kawangware now want the governor to intervene on their behalf before they are "killed by the dumpsite and if not then in the hands of the deadly gangs operating in the dumpsites".