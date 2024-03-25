KICC has new CEO, James Mwaura appointed

James Mwaura has been appointed as the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) Chief Executive Officer International starting March 26, 2024. The appointment was made by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Dr Alfred Mutua who said that Mr Mwaura's rich knowledge will enhance KICC's competitiveness.

"His extensive knowledge of Conference Tourism also known as Meetings, Incentives Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) matters will enable him to lead the corporation in enhancing its competitiveness. KICC is the largest Convention Centre in Eastern Africa with the capacity to hold over 10,000 delegates," read a statement from KICC,

Before his appointment, Mwaura was the Corporate Services Director at the Corporation.

Mwaura will be tasked with spearheading Kenya’s conference tourism and positioning the destination globally as a preferred meetings destination of choice.

He has over 19 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Banking, Administration & Corporate Governance in the public and private sectors and will use his expertise in the public and private sectors to position KICC and Kenya beyond conferencing, a move that will translate to revenue growth for the Corporation.

Mr Mwaura holds an MBA in Finance and a BBA (Accounting and Finance) He further holds an LLB, CPA (K) as well as CPS (K)