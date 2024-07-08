Inside Johnson Sakaja’s Sh43.6 billion budget

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has signed into law the budget for the Financial Year 2024/2025, which is the highest ever approved by the county government.

In a budget presented to the Nairobi County Assembly by the County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Finance and Planning, Mr Charles Kerich, the county will spend Sh43.56 billion to implement its projects.

Of this, the projected national transfers amount to Sh22.5 billion which includes grants while the total projected own source revenue is Sh20. 06 billion and Facilities Improvement Fund (FIF) of one billion.

This comes amid questions over the county's spending and wastage of public resources, which the governor admitted when he promised to cut down on unnecessary travel.

In his highlights, Mr Kerich said the County Assembly has been allocated a huge share of Sh3.56 billion which will be critical in ensuring that it plays its oversight role.

A total of Sh287 million has been allocated for the completion of the construction of Borough offices, sub-county and ward offices as a way of bringing services closer to the people.

The county says that once the offices are complete, it will reduce the time taken by Nairobi residents to get the services and ultimately the cost of doing business.

Sh120 million

The county also asked Members of the County Assembly to approve Sh120 million towards the construction of fire stations in Kangemi, Jamhuri and Gikomba.

However, the same allocation had been approved in the last financial year, which saw the county breaking ground for the construction of the Gikomba fire station.

The county has also allocated Sh200 million towards the provision of affordable healthcare as well as equipping and stoking of sufficient non-pharmaceuticals to the County Health Facilities.

Also, the county has allocated one billion towards the construction, equipping and rehabilitation of health facilities in the county.

School Feeding Programme, which is one of the flagship programs for Governor Sakaja has also been allocated a huge share of Sh800 million.

“This program will improve the nutritional status of the learners and also encourage students to attend school leading to an increase in enrollment, performance and transition to higher levels of education. The County has targeted to feed about 250,000 children,” Mr Kerich said in the statement.

The mobility sector has been allocated Sh2.9 billion for the construction, and rehabilitation of roads, street lighting, stormwater drainage and bridges.

The county said that the completion of ongoing road works will be targeted as a key priority, together with the rehabilitation of already completed works.

The county has allocated Sh857 million for the provision of bursaries to needy students, out of which Sh 7 million will be allocated to every ward.

Sports complexes

Further, the county has allocated Sh826 million for the construction and rehabilitation of sports complexes and stadiums which serve as recreation centres for the youth.

To create a conducive business environment in the county, the administration of Governor Sakaja has allocated Sh838 million for the construction and rehabilitation of various markets within the County.

The allocation comes even as the county awaits tabling of the AdHoc Committee report, which is investigating the continuous dwindling of county revenues since the adoption of the Nairobi Revenue System.

Despite handing over the report to the County Assembly Speaker, the report has never been tabled.

Initially, AdHoc Committee Chairperson Mr Peter Imwatok, who doubles as Majority Leader, claimed that there were attempts from the executive to sabotage the committee.