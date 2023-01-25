Inside daring fake cops illegal trade within Makadara court premises

A conman who defrauded a litigant of Sh10,000 at the Makadara Law Courts while posing as a police officer has pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Alexander Simiyu was charged with fraudulently obtaining the money, meant to be cash bail, from Ms Jane Waruguru on December 15 last year. He pretended that he was in a position to bail her out after she was charged at the court.

Simiyu was also charged with impersonation after he presented himself as an employee of the National Police Service working at Kayole police station.

The fraudster was also charged with being in possession of government stores contrary to section 324 (2) of the penal code after he was found with a handcuff key at the time of his arrest on January 22 in Tushauriane area of Njiru sub-county.

He was also found with a police certificate of appointment suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

Simiyu pleaded guilty to all three charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

Ms Waruguru had said she knew him as a police officer attached to Kayole police station.

She said after taking the money, he claimed he would bail her out before she was taken to Langata Women’s Prison as a remandee.

He had claimed he would take the money to the OCS of Kayole police station who would facilitate solving the matter out of court.

When Ms Waruguru was released from prison, she made tried to contact Simiyu but her efforts yielded nothing, prompting her to report the matter to the police.